No Kazakhstanis among MERS infectees in South Korea - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There are no citizens of Kazakhstan among the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) infectees in South Korea, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan confirmed Friday.

"As regards the MERS outbreak in the Republic of Korea, we can confirm that currently there are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those infected with the coronavirus," the ministry's statement reads. In connection with the MERS outbreak registered mainly in regions of South Korea, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan highly recommends outgoing citizens and those abroad to take all necessary precautions. In case of emergency the citizens of Kazakhstan should contact the Embassy of Kazakhstan in South Korea immediately.