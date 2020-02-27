No Kazakhstanis among quarantined guests in Tenerife hotel, FM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Foreign Ministry informed that according to preliminary data there are no Kazakhstanis among coronavirus infected guests in a hotel in Tenerife, Canary Islands.

«Canary Islands Healthcare authorities reported that there are two coronavirus infected guests of the hotel. It was found out that two Italians are the carriers of infectious disease. In this regard local authorities made a decision to introduce quarantine in the hotel in Tenerife,» said Aibek Smadiyarov, official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry at a briefing.

He added that according to director of Public Healthcare Service of the Canary Islands, there are no Kazakhstanis among the guests of the hotel.

Nevertheless, Kazakhstani consul put an inquiry to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain.

It should be noted that to date more than 10 cases of novel coronavirus are registered in Spain.