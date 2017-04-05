EN
    17:10, 05 April 2017 | GMT +6

    No Kazakhstanis among those detained on suspicion of terrorist recruitment in St.Petersburg -MFA

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM There are no Kazakhstani citizens among the six Asians detained in Russia's Saint Petersburg on suspicion of assisting terrorists, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Office.

    "This information has already been checked. There are no Kazakhstanis among the detainees," the press service said.

    As reported before, six Central Asian citizens have been detained in St. Petersburg on suspicion of facilitating terrorist activities and recruiting their compatriots into terrorist groups, the Russian Investigative Committee said Wednesday, according to Sputniknews .

    The arrests were carried out jointly with officers of regional FSB and Ministry of Internal Affairs directorates, as well as special National Guard subdivisions.

    "On April 5, 2017, as a result of investigative actions and measures, investigators... detained six citizens from Central Asian republics who arrived in Russia for work," the committee said.

    The unidentified detainees are suspected of recruiting, starting in November 2015, mostly immigrants from Central Asia to commit terrorist crimes and
    involve them in the activities of Daesh and the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front) terrorist groups (both banned in numerous countries).

