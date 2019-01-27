No Kazakhstanis among those injured by tornado in Antalya

ASTANA. KAZINFORM There are no Kazakhstani nationals among those killed and injured by the tornado in Antalya, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

"According to available information, no Kazakhstanis were killed or injured in the tornado. No one applied to the Consulate for help. Our diplomats are in a constant contact with the authorities," Official Spokesperson of the MFA Aibek Smadyarov says.



A bus and a micro-bus with passengers inside overturned at the Antalya Airport because of the tornado. Two planes and a helicopter also were damaged by the powerful whirlwind.



"12 people were injured. All of them were taken to a hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening," Turkish TV NTV channel informed.