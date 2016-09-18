No Kazakhstanis among those injured in New York blast - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those injured in an explosion in New York.

"There are no citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan among those injured as a result of the explosion in New York," official spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan Anuar Zhainakov told Kazinform correspondent.

Recall that the explosion occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York on Saturday night. According to local mass media, 25 people were injured.



A suspicious device was found near the scene of the explosion.