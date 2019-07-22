EN
    13:24, 22 July 2019 | GMT +6

    No Kazakhstanis among those injured in road accident in South Korea – MFA

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those injured in a road accident in South Korea, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    «There are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those injured in the road accident in South Korea,» the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that four people died and nine others were injured in the road accident which happened in the city of Samcheok, Gangwon Province, South Korea.

