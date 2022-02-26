No Kazakhstanis among those injured in Ukraine - MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There are no nationals of Kazakhstan among those injured in Ukraine, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov revealed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Smadiyarov told press briefing on Saturday there are no nationals of Kazakhstan injured [in Ukraine]. At least there is no such data.

He also added that the Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv operates routinely.

According to him, two buses with Kazakhstanis onboard have already left Kyiv and Lviv and are approaching the Ukrainian-Polish border in order to be evacuated from Katowice via a special flight.

Earlier at the press briefing Aibek Smadiyarov revealed what has been done so far to repatriate the citizens of Kazakhstan from Ukraine as the Kazakh Embassy received hundreds of repatriation requests.