No Kazakhstanis among those stranded on Indonesian mountain - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has confirmed that according to preliminary data there are no nationals of Kazakhstan among 500 climbers trapped on the Indonesian peak, Kazinform reports.

"According to preliminary data from the Indonesian rescuers, provided to our Consul in Jakarta, there are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those killed or trapped on Mount Rinjani on the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok," the ministry said in a statement.



More than 800 tourists remain trapped on Mount Rinjani after a 6,4 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia.



As a result of the quake that stroke on July 29 at least 14 people were killed and another 162 injured.