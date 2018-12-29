No Kazakhstanis among victims in tourist bus attack in Egypt - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three Vietnamese tourists and an Egyptian guide were killed in the explosion of a tourist bus in Egypt on Friday evening. At least 10 people were injured. There are no citizens of Kazakhstan among the dead and injured, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to euronews.com, the bus was attacked by terrorists 4 km from the pyramids in Giza.

No militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Before New Year holidays, the Egyptian Government introduced additional security measures.