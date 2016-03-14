No Kazakhstanis among victims of Ankara terror attack - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to preliminary data, there are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those killed or injured in the horrific terror attack in Ankara, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from Anuar Zhaynakov, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

A car bomb explosion ripped through a busy square in the Turkish capital Sunday evening, killing at least 34 people and wounding 125 others. The death toll could include one or two attackers, Health Minister of Turkey Mehmet Muezzinoglu said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed regional instability for the violence.

The explosion apparently targeted a transportation hub where bus stops and a metro station are located in the Kizilay neighborhood, Anadolu said.