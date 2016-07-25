No Kazakhstanis among victims of Bavaria explosion - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There are no nationals of Kazakhstan among those killed and wounded as a result of the explosion in Ansbach, Bavaria.

"According to most recent reports from local authorities, there are no Kazakhstanis among those killed and injured in Ansbach," Anuar Zhainakov, official spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan, told Kazinform.



Earlier it was reported that the blast had rocked the downtown of Ansbach on Sunday evening killing one person. 11 others were injured.



The man behind the explosion was a Syrian immigrant who moved to Germany two years ago.