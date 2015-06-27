No Kazakhstanis among victims of Tunisia hotel attack - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There are no Kazakhstanis among victims of a horrific Friday attack on a hotel in Tunisia, a source at Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry has confirmed.

"The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Cairo and Tunisia has received a confirmation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tunisia that there are no citizens of Kazakhstan among victims of the recent terror act," Anuar Zhainakov, the spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry said. Earlier it was reported that at least 39 people were killed in the attack on a hotel in Tunisia on June 26. Extremist group Islamic State has claimed that it was behind the deadly attack.