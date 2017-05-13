EN
    21:14, 13 May 2017 | GMT +6

    No Kazakhstanis among victims of Turkish bus crash - embassy

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to preliminary data, there are no citizens of Kazakhstan among the victims of a horrific bus crash in Turkey, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey.

    According to the embassy, the tourist bus accident claimed lives of Turkish citizens only.

    "At least 23 people were killed and 11 others injured. There were no foreigners in the tourist bus," the embassy said in a statement.

    The tourist bus with 43 passengers onboard overturned in south-western Turkish province of Mugla. The passengers were mainly women and children.

     

     

