No Kazakhstanis fallen ill aboard the Diamond Princess, Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov briefed on the condition of Kazakhstanis stranded on the coronavirus-hit cruise ship on quarantine near Tokyo, Kazinform reports.

«They feel good, no one has fallen ill. The talks are underway with the Foreign Ministry to have them evacuated,» the Minister said.

There is no information that Kazakhstanis have contracted the coronavirus.

As earlier reported, there are two Kazakh women and two children aged 8 and 12 are on the board of the Diamond Princess.

Photo: Franck Robichon / EPA / ТАСС