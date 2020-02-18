EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:16, 18 February 2020 | GMT +6

    No Kazakhstanis fallen ill aboard the Diamond Princess, Minister

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov briefed on the condition of Kazakhstanis stranded on the coronavirus-hit cruise ship on quarantine near Tokyo, Kazinform reports.

    «They feel good, no one has fallen ill. The talks are underway with the Foreign Ministry to have them evacuated,» the Minister said.

    There is no information that Kazakhstanis have contracted the coronavirus.

    As earlier reported, there are two Kazakh women and two children aged 8 and 12 are on the board of the Diamond Princess.

    Photo: Franck Robichon / EPA / ТАСС
    Tags:
    Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!