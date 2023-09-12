No Kazakhstanis injured in earthquake in Morocco

ASTANA. KAZIINFORM Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov commented on the situation with Kazakhstani nationals staying in Morocco, Kazinform reports.

There are over 30 citizens of Kazakhstan, including the Kazakh embassy staff, are staying in Morocco. There are no Kazakhstanis among the victims and those affected by the devastating earthquake that struck the country on September 8, he added.

The most victims were recorded in Al Haouz, Taroudant, Shishawa, Marrakesh, Verzazat, Azila, Agadir, Casablanca and Yusifiyye. As earlier reported, the death toll of the deadliest quake to hit Morocco in more than 60 years rose to more than 2,800.