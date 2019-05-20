No Kazakhstanis injured in Egypt explosion

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A tourist bus and several cars were hit by an explosion in Egypt. As a result, foreign tourists and local residents were injured, Kazinform correspondent cites the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"On May 19, 2019, a tourist bus and several cars were hit up by an explosion of an improvised explosive device planted on a road in Giza, Cairo. As a result of the explosion, foreign tourists and local residents were injured," the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.



As stated by world mass media, the bus was transporting 25 South African tourists from the airport to the pyramids. The explosion occurred near the newly-built Egyptian Grand Museum located next to the pyramids in Giza.

According to preliminary information of the Ministry of Interior of the Arab Republic of Egypt provided to Kazakhstani diplomats, there are no injured citizens of Kazakhstan.