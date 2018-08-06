No Kazakhstanis injured in Indonesia quake - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to preliminary data, there are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those killed and injured as a result of the 7.0 magnitude quake in Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"We constantly keep in touch with the Indonesian authorities. The ministry will provide additional details if it gets any," its statement reads.



Earlier it was reported that the death toll in the quake that hit Lombok Island of central Indonesia rose to 91 people.