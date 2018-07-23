No Kazakhstanis injured in Kabul, MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to preliminary data, there are no Kazakhstani nationals suffered as a result of a suicide bomb attack occurred on Sunday at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry said.



As earlier reported, the blast killed sixteen people, leaving 60 more injured. The blast rocked the airport as people gathered to welcome home Afghan 1st Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum. Dostum, who fled to Turkey last year, hasn't suffered.