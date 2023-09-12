No Kazakhstanis injured in plane emergency landing in Russia’s Novosibirsk region

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – No injuries reported among Kazakhstanis in the plane emergency landing in Novosibirsk region, Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On Tuesday, Russia’s Ural Airlines Airbus A320 operating the U6-1383 flight from Sochi to Omsk made an emergency landing in the wheat field in Ubinskiy district, the Novosibirsk Region. According to the administration of the Omsk Region, there have been no injuries reported among 165 passengers of the plane, including 23 kids. Emergency rescue teams are currently at the site. Temporary accommodation centers have been deployed.

Four of the passengers on the plane are Kazakhstani nationals, according to a Russian Telegram channel.

The General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Omsk told INA Kazinform that no injuries had been reported among Kazakhstanis onboard of the plane and that they’d already left the emergency landing area near Novosibirsk. The situation is under control of Kazakhstani diplomats.

Speaking at a press briefing, director general of the Ural Airlines Sergei Skuratov said there had been a failure in the green hydraulic system of the plane necessary for operation of spoilers (brake shields) and flaps, leading to more landing distance required.

«The captain made a reasonable decision to divert to the alternate airport in Novosibirsk. The runway in Omsk is 2,500km and in Novosibirsk 3,000km. However, very strong wind, low flight level, extended landing gear flaps, which could not be retracted, increased fuel consumption. The captain decided to land the plane in the field with the landing gear extended,» said Skuratov.

It was added that the passengers of the plane are to receive 100 thousand rubles in compensation each.