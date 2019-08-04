EN
    13:03, 04 August 2019 | GMT +6

    No Kazakhstanis injured in Texas shooting , MFA

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM No citizens of Kazakhstan were injured or killed in the mass shooting at a shopping mall in the U.S. city of El Paso in Texas, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    According to the most updated information, 20 people were killed, 24 were injured in the shooting. Some media report that more than 40 people were injured in the attack.

    As a result, a 21-year-old man was detained.

    Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed that three Mexican nationals were killed.

