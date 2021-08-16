EN
    17:16, 16 August 2021 | GMT +6

    No Kazakhstanis left in Afghanistan, MFA

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM There are no nationals of Kazakhstan staying in the territory of Afghanistan. All have already left the country, at least, those whom we have known about, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    There is a diplomatic staff working in Afghanistan. They will continue their mission. There are no plans to evacuate them, the Ministry’s statement reads.

    As earlier the Head of State held the meeting on situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. During the meeting, the participants discussed the measures of prompt response to the situation in Afghanistan taking into account Kazakhstan’s national interest and ensuring safety of our nationals. The President instructed the agencies concerned to continue to monitor the situation in Afghanistan since it is of paramount importance for making the decisions regarding further cooperation with this country.


