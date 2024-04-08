No Kazakhstanis suffered in deadly bus rollover in Russia – MFA RK

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry made comments on the deadly road crash involving a bus en route Shymkent – Nizhniy Novgorod, which drove off the road resulting in rollover, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to Kazakhstani diplomats, there were no Kazakhstanis among those suffered in the accident.

As the preliminary information shows, there are no our nationals among those suffered. They are mostly Uzbek nationals, said Kazakh foreign ministry official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov.

To note, a road accident involving a bus heading from Kazakhstan occurred in Samara region of Russia. As a result of the accident, two people died and 10 were taken to hospital.