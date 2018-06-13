No meningitis confirmed in man died in Almaty rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Doctors didn't confirm meningitis as cause of the death of a man in Almaty region, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry's press service.

As earlier reported, since the beginning of the year 13 people succumbed to meningitis countrywide. As of June 13, 2018 the laboratory findings have confirmed no meningococcal infection in one of the men passed away in Almaty region.



As of June 13, 59 cases of laboratory-confirmed meningococcal infection have been reported in Kazakhstan since January. 21 out of 59 cases were registered in children. 12 people died of the meningitis outbreak up to now.



To prevent getting the infection, doctors request to avoid hyperthermia, restrict visiting any mass cultural events being held in closed area, sports events and pools.