No miracles should be expected from Syria talks in Astana – expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to well-known Kazakhstani political scientist Marat Shibutov, Syria peace talks in Astana may run over for an indefinite period.

10 days left till the beginning of the negotiation process in Astana scheduled for January 23.

As Marat Shibutov said in an interview with Kazinform correspondent, the complication of the talks on Syria is explained by a big number of participants.

“There are more than ten large anti-governmental groups in Syria now. There are also interests of the government and the interests of at least ten foreign actors. Therefore, it will be quite difficult to hold the talks and one should not expect any miracle from Astana meeting,” he said.

“We should consider this meeting as a mediation service, like a proposition to provide a platform for the talks,” the political scientist noted.

The expert stressed that Kazakhstan won’t be able to impact the outcome of the dialogue: “Nevertheless, the fact that Kazakhstan will host this meeting means the participants’ trust in us. This is an indicator of our positive image in international policy,” he said.