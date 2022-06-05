No monkeypox cases detected in Türkiye: Health minister

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - No cases of monkeypox have so far been reported in Türkiye, the country’s health minister said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Referring to media reports claiming that four people might have monkeypox in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that necessary tests were conducted and that results came negative.

«In Türkiye, there is no patient diagnosed with monkeypox so far. Thoughts such as ‘what if’ should not cause anxiety,» he said.

The disease is known to be endemic to parts of Africa, but a growing outbreak in several European and North American countries has raised concerns that the virus may be spreading around the globe.

More than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported from 30 countries where the virus is not endemic, the World Health Organization had said on Wednesday.

Earlier, a statement by the Turkish Health Ministry explained that the viral illness is usually self-limiting with symptoms lasting between 14 to 21 days.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is not a new disease. The DNA virus was initially discovered in monkeys in 1958, which is how its name originated.

The first human case was in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970.

Monkeypox is a member of the same family of viruses as smallpox and has symptoms that are very similar but clinically less severe.

It has two main strains: West African and Congo Basin (Central African).

West African, the milder of the two, is the one that scientists believe is currently causing infections outside Africa, although that will only be confirmed once the required analyses are done.