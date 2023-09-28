EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:25, 28 September 2023 | GMT +6

    No need for blame game - Kazakh President

    akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    The Kazakh Head of State called for serious peaceful talks, Kazinform reports. 

    The era of reasonable and rational, I’d say, wise diplomacy is upon us. No need for a blame game, instead, serious talks to find a mutually acceptable framework for peaceful negotiations are needed, said Tokayev.

    Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his country’s stance on the Ukrainian conflict.

    It bears to remind that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Germany for an official visit earlier today.

    As part of the visit, the Head of State is expected to hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

    The Kazakh leader is also slated to take part in the Central Asia-Germany Summit set for September 29 in Berlin.

    On top of that, President Tokayev will address the Berlin Global Dialogue international forum as well as hold a series of meetings with German business community.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Germany President of Kazakhstan
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Author
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!