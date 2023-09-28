No need for blame game - Kazakh President

The Kazakh Head of State called for serious peaceful talks, Kazinform reports.

The era of reasonable and rational, I’d say, wise diplomacy is upon us. No need for a blame game, instead, serious talks to find a mutually acceptable framework for peaceful negotiations are needed, said Tokayev.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his country’s stance on the Ukrainian conflict.

It bears to remind that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Germany for an official visit earlier today.

As part of the visit, the Head of State is expected to hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The Kazakh leader is also slated to take part in the Central Asia-Germany Summit set for September 29 in Berlin.

On top of that, President Tokayev will address the Berlin Global Dialogue international forum as well as hold a series of meetings with German business community.