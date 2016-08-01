No need to dissolve parliament when changing the Constitution - Almazbek Atambayev

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM During a press conference in Cholpon-Ata Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev said that there is no need to dissolve the parliament.

He said that, there is no even such a law.



"But we need to make changes to the election law. In particular, we are talking about not to change the list of candidates. Because we see one list, but at the end we receive another one. Second we need to increase the percentage of passing grade. Now the figure is 7 percent, it is necessary to raise at least up to 9. Then 3-4 parties will come to the parliament that will really work," he said, Kazinform refers to Kabar.