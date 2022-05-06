EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:47, 06 May 2022 | GMT +6

    No new cases of coronavirus recorded in Kyrgyzstan

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - No new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, the report from the Health Ministry of the republic said, Kabar reports.

    Thus, a total of 200,993 positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kyrgyzstan since the outbreak of the virus.

    No new recoveries from the disease were also registered across the country in the last 24-hours period, the total count of those cured stands at 196,406.

    The Health Ministry also reported that the death toll from novel coronavirus remains at 2,991 with 0 new fatalities recorded in the past day.

    As of today, there are no COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in hospitals, and 4 people are being treated at homes in Bishkek.


    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!