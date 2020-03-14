No new coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – No new coronavirus cases have been registered in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Healthcare confirmed via Telegram Channel.

The ministry said in a statement that no new cases of COVID-19 had been registered in the country over the past 24 hours.

Earlier it was reported that four people had tested positive for coronavirus. According to the ministry, they have been put in quarantine and are closely monitored. All people they came in contact with have been identified and are under control.

Kazakhstan will continue all necessary measures to prevent the spread and combat COVID-19 countrywide.