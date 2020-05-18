No new COVID-19 cases in Aktobe, E Kazakhstan regions in past 24 hours

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions are the only two regions of Kazakhstan where no new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered over the past 24 hours, a source at the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan revealed.

According to Timur Sultangaziyev, Chairman of the Committee for control of quality and safety of the products and services of the ministry, as of today 6,440 cases of the COVID-19 have been registered in Kazakhstan. 3,256 or 50% of patients have been released after fully recovering from the coronavirus infection. 3,150 patients continue to receive their treatment.

«Over the past day 283 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country. The number of the COVID-19 cases has increased by 4.6%. Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions are the only two regions of Kazakhstan where no new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered over the past 24 hours,» Sultangaziyev said.

He also noted that 1,350 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kazakhstan since May 11 through 17. Those were mostly imported cases from Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.