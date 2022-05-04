No new COVID-19 cases or virus related deaths recorded in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - No new COVID-19 cases or the virus related deaths have been recorded in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday, the country’s Health Ministry said, Kabar reports.

The overall of confirmed cases in the country stands at 200,993 and the death toll stands at 2,991. The number of recoveries from the disease has reached 196,406 including one new recovery.

The Health Ministry also reported that three patients are receiving treatment at home.