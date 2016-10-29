No obstacles left for Iran to become SCO member - Russian UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM On Friday, the UN Security Council held a session on the issue of the organization's cooperation with regional formats such as the SCO, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

"We consider there are no obstacles left for a positive consideration of its [Iran’s] membership application after the resolution of the situation on Iran’s nuclear program and lifting of the UN sanctions,"Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin said.

The SCO is a political, economic and military alliance that includes Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus, Mongolia, Iran, Afghanistan, India and Pakistan hold observer status in the organization, while Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Armenia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka hold status of dialogue partners. Pakistan, India and Iran have officially applied for SCO membership. Since 2008, Russia has been advocating the idea of Iran's SCO membership, but the process had been complicated by the sanctions regime against Tehran, which has been lifted recently.



Photo:Mikhail Klimentyev

Source: Sputniknews