No. of COVID-19 patients in severe conditions drops to 540 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 45,777 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Of 45,777 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 8,268 are in-patients and 37,509 are out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 540, in critical condition – 171, and on artificial lung ventilation – 110.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,181 cases of and 1,853 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.