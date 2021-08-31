No. of people given 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab nears 193 thou in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Nearly 193 thousand residents of Atyrau region have received at least one jab of COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over the past three day, 3,687 Atyrau region residents have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine.

The total number of people given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine stands at 192,979, including 7,188 health workers, 13,048 teachers, 1,1183 police officers, 4,702 students, 978 workers of closed facilities, 3,590 law enforcement officials, 2,511 civil servants, 12,644 people with chronic diseases and 147,135 locals.

As of August 30, 139,279 people were given both jabs across the region.

The region has so far received 235,295 doses of the first component of anti-coronavirus vaccine, and 182,720 doses of the second component.