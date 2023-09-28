EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:46, 28 September 2023 | GMT +6

    No. of SARS cases rises in Almaty

    SARS
    Photo: Mukhtar Kholdorbekov/Kazinform

    Despite that, the epidemiological situation regarding SARS is stable in the city, deputy head of the sanitary epidemiological control of Astana Assel Kalykova told, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    According to her, 25,115 SARS cases have been reported in the city over the past week, with the incidence rate of 1,174 cases per 100 thousand people, a 4.6% year-over-year increase.

    65.1% of the cases have been reported in children. As of today, there is no laboratory-confirmed SARS cases, however, other SARS viruses of non-influenza etiology such as rhinovirus circulate, said Kalykova.

    She went on to say that during last year’s epidemic season from October 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023, there had been 244 seasonal influenza cases, with a circulation of all the three types of influenza.

    Citing the data of the WHO, European region, National Center of Expertise and National Reference Laboratory for Control of Viral Infections, Kalykova suggested that sub-types of viruses such as А/Н1N1/pdm09 and А/H3N2 could circulate in parallel, with the B virus to circulate as well.

    It was noted that as of today, over 18 thousand persons in the risk group have been vaccinated.

    Tags:
    WHO
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Author
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!