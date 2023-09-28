No. of SARS cases rises in Almaty

Despite that, the epidemiological situation regarding SARS is stable in the city, deputy head of the sanitary epidemiological control of Astana Assel Kalykova told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to her, 25,115 SARS cases have been reported in the city over the past week, with the incidence rate of 1,174 cases per 100 thousand people, a 4.6% year-over-year increase.

65.1% of the cases have been reported in children. As of today, there is no laboratory-confirmed SARS cases, however, other SARS viruses of non-influenza etiology such as rhinovirus circulate, said Kalykova.

She went on to say that during last year’s epidemic season from October 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023, there had been 244 seasonal influenza cases, with a circulation of all the three types of influenza.

Citing the data of the WHO, European region, National Center of Expertise and National Reference Laboratory for Control of Viral Infections, Kalykova suggested that sub-types of viruses such as А/Н1N1/pdm09 and А/H3N2 could circulate in parallel, with the B virus to circulate as well.

It was noted that as of today, over 18 thousand persons in the risk group have been vaccinated.