No official notification from Turkey on halting visa-free regime with Kazakhstan - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan has not received any official notification from Turkey that it is lifting a visa-free regime with Kazakhstan.

The ministry's spokesperson Anuar Zhainakov confirmed that ‘there was no official notification from the Turkish side that it will halt the existing visa-free regime for Kazakhstani nationals.'

A source at the Turkish Embassy in Astana also told Kazinform correspondent that ‘there were no official notifications from Turkey'.

Recall that Turkish portal haberizmir.com reported that Turkey will start a visa regime with 89 non-EU countries, including Kazakhstan, within the framework of the visa facilitation and readmission agreements signed with the EU.