EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:00, 08 January 2016 | GMT +6

    No official notification from Turkey on halting visa-free regime with Kazakhstan - MFA

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan has not received any official notification from Turkey that it is lifting a visa-free regime with Kazakhstan.

    The ministry's spokesperson Anuar Zhainakov confirmed that ‘there was no official notification from the Turkish side that it will halt the existing visa-free regime for Kazakhstani nationals.'
    A source at the Turkish Embassy in Astana also told Kazinform correspondent that ‘there were no official notifications from Turkey'.
    Recall that Turkish portal haberizmir.com reported that Turkey will start a visa regime with 89 non-EU countries, including Kazakhstan, within the framework of the visa facilitation and readmission agreements signed with the EU.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and Turkey Diplomacy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!