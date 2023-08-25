No official proposal from Jordan to develop uranium - Kazatomprom

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national atomic company Kazatomprom received no official proposal from the Jordan side to conduct joint research in the uranium field, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We found out such an interest from the Jordan side from the news. There was no official comment, that is, the Jordan side did not reach out,» said Kazatomprom Head Yerzhan Mukanov.

However, he stressed that the company is ready to develop a new cooperation taking into account the economic component.

Earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reported about the meeting of Kazakh ambassador Aidarbek Tumatov to Jordan with Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission Khalid Toukan.

«The Jordan side expressed great interest in the establishment of cooperation with the Kazakh national company Kazatomprom in the sphere of development of uranium deposits of the Kingdom [of Jordan], conducting joint research in the sphere, exchange of experience and knowledge,» reads the statement of the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Mukanov also made a comment on the supplies of uranium to Canada’s Cameco from the joint enterprise Inkai.

He confirmed that the shipment will be carried out by the end of the year through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as agreed between the sides.

«Despite the market uncertainty due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, there was significant volatility in spot prices for uranium and national currency exchange rate. As of today, the sanctions have no significant impact on the operation of the Group,» said Mukanov.

Earlier it was reported that Kazatomprom had a net profit of over KZT222bn in the first half of 2023, a 33% rise compared to the same period of 2022.