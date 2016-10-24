No officials involved in malta plane crash, flight unrelated to EU activity

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The European Union's officials were not involved in a deadly military transport plane crash in southern Malta, and the flight was not related to the bloc's activities, EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said Monday. "No #EU officials involved in plane crash in #Malta. The flight was not related to any of the EU activities," Mogherini said in a Twitter post.

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex said it had not deployed the plane, contrary to local reports, clarifying that its staff was not involved in the crash.

The Metroliner twin turboprop aircraft, claimed to be leased from Luxembourg for use by Frontex officials, crashed in the village Luqa shortly after takeoff at 05:20 GMT, The Times of Malta reported earlier in the day, citing sources.

The military transport aircraft was said to be headed to Misrata, Libya, when witnesses told the newspaper it tipped onto its right side "and went straight down into the ground."

Emergency services have been deployed and hospital staff have been put on alert as flights to and from Malta International Airport have been halted until further notice.



Source: Sputniknews



