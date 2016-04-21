No oil-producing nations talks planned in May in Russia - energy ministry

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Russian Energy Ministry denied information about organization of an oil-producing countries' meeting in Russia in May, a source in the ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"[It is] not planned," the source said.

Major OPEC and other crude producers will meet in Russia, possibly next month, in a new push to freeze output to shore up oil prices, Bloomberg reported earlier on Wednesday citing Iraqi Deputy Oil Minister Fayyad Al-Nima.

On April 17, representatives of 18 oil-producing nations met in Doha (Qatar). The participants of the talks failed to reach an agreement on oil production cap, TASS reports.