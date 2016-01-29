No place for unemployment in Kazakhstan - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan should do its best to avoid unemployment, President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the 17th extraordinary congress of the Nur Otan Party in Astana.

"We support our working population through implementation of the Employment Roadmap-2020 Program. There is no place for unemployment in Kazakhstan. We have all resources in place to avoid it," the Head of State said, addressing members of the Nur Otan Party on Friday.

President Nazarbayev reminded that nearly 400,000 new workplaces will be created within the framework of implementation of the Nurly Zhol Program projects across Kazakhstan in the upcoming years.

"It [unemployment] is a focal point for every country. 250 million people are unemployed worldwide. 1.7 billion people are capable to work, but only 1.2 billion have permanent job," the Kazakh leader added.