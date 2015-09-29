EN
    12:41, 29 September 2015 | GMT +6

    No plans on issuance of 20000 or 50000 banknotes in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Bank of Kazakhstan does not plan to issue banknotes of the nominal value of 20000 or 50000 tenge, the press service of the National Bank informs.

    "The decision on issuance of new banknotes is made by the National Bank of Kazakhstan based on the current needs. The existing types of banknotes in Kazakhstan meet the current needs of the country now. Thus, it is not planned to issue 20000 or 50000 tenge banknotes in the nearest time," the press service of the Bank informs.

