No plans to cut social expenses - First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - From this year forth a special reserve will be earmarked from the republican budget in order to spend on anti-crisis measures in Kazakhstan.

First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev said in a statement on Friday (January 15).

"It is planned to allot over 225 billion tenge for the special reserve in 2016," Mr. Sagintayev said at the Friday press conference at the Central Communications Service.

In his words, money from the special reserve will be spent on extra financing of the Nurly zhol state program and many other programs adopted in Kazakhstan.

The First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan also stressed that the country ‘has no plans to reduce its social expenses'.

"Despite falling oil prices and recent global market volatility, social expenses will remain at the same level. The Government will discuss various scenarios of development of Kazakhstan's economy next week, on January 19," Sagintayev added.