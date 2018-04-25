EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:22, 25 April 2018 | GMT +6

    No precipitation across Kazakhstan on Apr 26-28

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be low countrywide in the upcoming three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Meteorologists claim that quick weather change is due to cyclones and anticyclones moving through the territory of Kazakhstan. There will be no precipitation in most regions of the country in the upcoming days.

    However, North Kazakhstan region will soon observe precipitation and gusty wind caused by atmospheric fronts approaching from the west.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!