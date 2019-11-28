No precipitation expected in Kazakhstan Nov 28

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to RSE Kazhydromet the weather in Kazakhstan remains without changes, Kazinform reports.

Rude wind gusting to 15-23 m/s is expected in Mangystau region.

Fog and strong wind of 15-20 m/s is forecast for Atyrau region of Kazakhstan.

Fog will blanket Akmola, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty and Turkestan regions of the country.