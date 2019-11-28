EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:11, 28 November 2019 | GMT +6

    No precipitation expected in Kazakhstan Nov 28

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to RSE Kazhydromet the weather in Kazakhstan remains without changes, Kazinform reports.

    Rude wind gusting to 15-23 m/s is expected in Mangystau region.

    Fog and strong wind of 15-20 m/s is forecast for Atyrau region of Kazakhstan.

    Fog will blanket Akmola, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty and Turkestan regions of the country.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!