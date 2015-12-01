EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:07, 01 December 2015 | GMT +6

    No precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on Dec 1

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is predicted for Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

    According to Kazhydromet, fog, ice slick is expected in Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions. Fog, wind of 15-20 mps is forecasted for East Kazakhstan region, Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region. Fog will blanket Akmola, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions of the country.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!