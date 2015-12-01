No precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on Dec 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is predicted for Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

According to Kazhydromet, fog, ice slick is expected in Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions. Fog, wind of 15-20 mps is forecasted for East Kazakhstan region, Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region. Fog will blanket Akmola, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions of the country.