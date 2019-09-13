No precipitation expected in Kazakhstan today

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – No precipitation is expected in Kazakhstan on September 13, Kazinform news agency reports with the reference to Kazhydromet.

However, rain and thunderstorms will hit some areas of the northern part of the country. Strong wind and fog will blanket Akmola, East Kazakhstan regions. Wind will strengthen to 15-20 m/s.

Fog is also predicted for Zhambyl region. Foggy weather is forecast for the region.

Strong wind of 15-20 m/s will blow in Turkestan region.

In Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions, fog is expected in places at night and in the morning.

Extreme fire hazard remains in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Almaty regions of the country.