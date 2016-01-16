EN
    09:14, 16 January 2016 | GMT +6

    No precipitation expected Jan 16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in the western part of the republic, said the RSE "Kazhydromet."

    Fog, strong wind of 15-20 mps is predicted for South Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan regions.
    Fog, black ice, strong wind of 15-20 mps is expected in Atyrau, Kyzylorda regions of the country.
    Blizzard, strong wind of 15-20 mps, ice slick is forecast for Akmola, Kostanay, and Karaganda regios.
    Snowstorm, strong winds of 15-20 mps with gusts of 25 mps will hit North Kazakhstan region.
    Fog will blanket Zhambyl and Almaty regions.
    Blowing snow, fog is expected in West Kazakhstan region.

