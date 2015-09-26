No precipitation expected on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is forecasted for major parts of Kazakhstan.

However, Kazhydromet predicted rains in the northern, northwestern, and eastern areas of the country.

Fog will blanket Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Strong wind of 15-20 mps is forecasted for South Kazakhstan region.

Extremely high fire danger still remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions of the country.