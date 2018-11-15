EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:18, 15 November 2018 | GMT +6

    No precipitation expected today in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy today the weather without precipitation, while light snow is to linger in the country's north-west and southernmost. Fog, gusty wind and ground blizzard are expected to hit the east, Kazhydromet reports.

    Wind is forecast to gust 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23 m/s in Turkestan with fog predicted in the morning and evening.

    Wind blowing 15-20 m/s and fog are forecast for today for Zhambyl region.

    Kyzylorda and Mangistau are to observe increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s.

    Fog is to blanket Kostanay, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!