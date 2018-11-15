07:18, 15 November 2018 | GMT +6
No precipitation expected today in Kazakhstan
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy today the weather without precipitation, while light snow is to linger in the country's north-west and southernmost. Fog, gusty wind and ground blizzard are expected to hit the east, Kazhydromet reports.
Wind is forecast to gust 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23 m/s in Turkestan with fog predicted in the morning and evening.
Wind blowing 15-20 m/s and fog are forecast for today for Zhambyl region.
Kyzylorda and Mangistau are to observe increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s.
Fog is to blanket Kostanay, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.