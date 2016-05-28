EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:16, 28 May 2016 | GMT +6

    No precipitation for most regions of Kazakhstan on May 28

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain and thunderstorm are expected in some regions, but western and southwestern parts of the country will have no precipitation today. Strong wind is also expected in some places.

    As "Kazhydromet" informs, strong wind is forecast for Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

    Fog and strong wind are expected in North Kazakhstan region.

    Strong wind with a possibility of hail is forecast for East Kazakhstan region.

    Strong heat wave is forecast for Atyrau and Mangystau regions.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!