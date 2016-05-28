No precipitation for most regions of Kazakhstan on May 28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain and thunderstorm are expected in some regions, but western and southwestern parts of the country will have no precipitation today. Strong wind is also expected in some places.

As "Kazhydromet" informs, strong wind is forecast for Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

Fog and strong wind are expected in North Kazakhstan region.

Strong wind with a possibility of hail is forecast for East Kazakhstan region.

Strong heat wave is forecast for Atyrau and Mangystau regions.